Nabarangpur: Excise Department officials Friday seized around 120 kg of cannabis from a tractor in Nabarangpur district and arrested two persons in this connection.

The accused have been identified as Kamala Lochan Gulal and Khagapati Alrab.

According to excise officials, acting on a tip-off about the huge cache of cannabis being transported in the vehicle from Malkangiri to Kalahandi, the Excise officials intercepted the tractor near Indravati Bridge. On searching the vehicle, 24 bags of cannabis weighing around 120 kg were recovered.

The estimated cost of the seized cannabis is believed to be Rs 6 lakh. The owner of the tractor had promised the arrested persons to give them Rs 20,000 for carrying cannabis in the tractor.

Notably, district excise squad and mobile squad December 2 evening seized more than 16 kilograms of cannabis worth more than Rs 80 thousand from Khordha and arrested four persons in connection with the incident.

PNN