Buguda: Following orders from the Ganjam district administration, officials of Buguda block has opened 120 quarantine centres in 21 panchayats and one NAC localities. These centres have been opened to house over 14,000 migrant workers who are expected to return once the lockdown ends.

Among the 14,464 migrant workers, 13,383 will return to 21 panchayats while another 1,081 will return to the NAC area.

The block administration has deployed one nodal officer in each isolation ward. Facilities such as drinking water, piped water, toilet, soap, sanitiser, beds with proper bedsheets have already been provided at the quarantine centres.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had earlier asked people returning from other states to undergo 14-day quarantine in their respective panchayats. Their food, accommodation, medicine and healthcare will be taken care of by the Odisha government, free of cost. Once, the quarantine period ends, each person will be given an incentive of Rs 2,000 each.

BDO Tanmaya Patra said that till now 5,000 migrant workers have registered at Buguda block administration to return to the block after the lockdown period.

PNN