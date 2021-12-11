Baripada: Sriram Chandra Bhanjadeo Library, also known as Jubilee Library at Baripada is in a dilapidated state for lack of maintenance.

Culture lovers have decried the sorry state of the library, an epitome of royal patronage for education. The library is as old as 120 years. The roof of the library is leaking at various points while books are melting away.

A year ago, the state government had announced renovation of the library, but no step has been taken in this regard till date. Local people and students have demanded its renovation.

The up-keep of the library has been assigned to a temporary executive committee. But the panel has not been formed for last 13 years. December 23, 2020, the BJD had given three major proposals for the district.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had approved two of the proposals – naming the North Odisha University as Sriram Chandra Bhanjadeo University and declaring the 120-year old library as heritage library.

BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra had then said the government will renovate the heritage library in such a way that it would set an example in the country.

Revenue Minister Sudam Marndi and Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Mohant had also hinted about renovation of the heritage library.

However, it was alleged that while the Chief Minister has focused on development of the district, officials of the district administration lack the will power to carry ahead with the projects.

About six months ago, the district culture department and the works department had estimated an outlay for renovation of the library and intimated the Collector about it.

“But no funds have been sanctioned for the purpose,” said district culture officer Tanuja Sirka.

BJP leader Kandra Soren slammed the state government on this count, saying that changing the name of institutions is easy, but taking no step to sanction funds for the library is very unfortunate.

The BJP leader accused the state government of misleading people by giving promises.

Congress leader Hemanta Das said that ahead of every election, the state government sells dreams to the people of the district by announcing projects worth crores of rupees, but later it forgets to work on its announcements.

PNN