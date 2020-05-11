Titilagarh: Over 1,200 labourers from Maharashtra reached Titilagarh railway station by a special train, Sunday.

The labourers after their arrival at the railway station at 2.00 pm were welcomed by the administration. Subsequently, they registered their names, underwent health examinations and had lunch in stalls opened by the district administration. Later, the labourers were sent back in buses to their respective districts.

The returnees are residents of Kalahandi, Bolangir, Ganjam, Balasore, Nuapada, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sundargarh, Bhadrak, Khurda, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Puri, Rayagada, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Nayagarh, Bargarh, Sonepur, Koraput and Nabarangpur districts.

Titilagarh Sub-collector Sudhakar Nayak had imposed 15-hour curfew in the town ahead of the arrival of the labourers. Sambalpur DIG Himanshu Lal, state COVID-19 observer Sushil Lohani, Collector Arindam Dakua, SP Sandip Madkar, PD DRDA Maheswar Swain and Sub-collector Sudhakar Nayak were present at the railway station and supervised the entire operation.

