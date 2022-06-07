Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s COVID-19 tally rose to 12,88,530 Tuesday as 13 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 9,126 as no fresh fatality was recorded.

Odisha now has 98 active cases, while 12,79,253 people have recovered from the disease so far, including eight in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three patients have died due to comorbidities to date.

The daily positivity rate stood at 0.15 per cent as 8,720 samples were tested for COVID-19, it added.

PTI