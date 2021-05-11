New Delhi: The total active COVID-19 cases in India dipped to 37,15,221 Tuesday with a net decline of 30,016 cases being recorded in a span of 24 hours. This has happened for the first time after 61 days, the Union Health Ministry said Tuesday. The total recoveries in a span of 24 hours too outnumbered the daily new Covid-19 cases after 61 days. The total active cases now comprise 16.16 per cent of India’s total coronavirus infections.

Thirteen states – Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh cumulatively account for 82.68 per cent of India’s total active cases, the Health Ministry said. Out of these 13, West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu recently conducted the Assembly polls while the panchayat polls were held in Uttar Pradesh.

The ministry said 24.44 per cent of the total active cases in India have been reported from 10 districts including Bangalore Urban, Pune, Delhi, Ernakulam, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Thrissur, Jaipur, Kozhikode and Mumbai.

Ten states – Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi – reported 69.88 per cent of the 3,29,942 new COVID-19 cases registered in a day, the Health Ministry informed.

Karnataka has reported the highest daily new cases at 39,305. It is followed by Maharashtra with 37,236 cases and Tamil Nadu which reported 28,978 new cases.

India’s cumulative recoveries have surged to 1,90,27,304 with 3,56,082 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours. Ten states account for 72.28 per cent of the new recoveries, the ministry informed.