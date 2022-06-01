Bhubaneswar: Odisha recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 11 more than the previous day, taking the tally to 12,88,454, the health department said.

The toll remained at 9,126 as there was no death due to the pathogen in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to a bulletin.

There are 79 active COVID-19 cases and five more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,79,196, the department said.

The daily positivity rate was 0.12 per cent as the new infections were detected from 11,542 sample tests, it added.

PTI