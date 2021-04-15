Bhubaneswar: With surging cases of COVID-19 in Odisha, the state government Thursday appointed 14 senior IAS officers as COVID-19 observers of various districts.

According to a notification issued by General Administration and Public Grievance Department, Anu Garg and N Thirumala Naik will serve as COVID-19 observers in Bhubaneswar.

While Anil Kumar Samal has been tasked with Cuttack city, Cuttack Rural, Nayagarh, Puri and Khurda Rural, Susanta Mohapatra has also been tasked with Cuttack city and Cuttack Rural.

Senior IAS officer Madhu Sudan Padhi has given charge of Balasore and Bhadrak districts.

Meanwhile, Nikunja Bihari Dhal has been appointed observer for Jharsuguda and Sundargarh districts.

PNN