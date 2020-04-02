Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh): Fourteen persons, including 11 Bangladeshis, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area and kept in an isolation facility here have tested negative for coronavirus, officials said Thursday.

“Samples of these 14 were sent to Banaras Hindu University (BHU), in Varanasi. In the report they have tested negative for coronavirus,” chief medical officer of Uttar Pradesh (UP) Dr Lakshmi Singh said. She added that besides the 14, three other samples of persons attending the Tablighi Jamaat were also sent, the reports of which are awaited.

Bhadohi SP Police Ram Badan Singh said besides the 14, FIR has also been registered against seven persons who facilitated their stay in this town without informing the authorities.

Three Indians along with 11 Bangladeshi nationals, who were on tourist visa, arrived here March 4 after attending the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin. No information was provided by them or by the organisers in this regard. The Bangladeshi nationals were openly flouting visa norms by roaming and propagating religion, the SP informed.

A large number of delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month.

“The 11 Bangladeshi nationals started February 27 from Dhaka and reached Delhi’s Hazrat Nizammudin Markaz. From there, 14 persons arrived in Bhadohi and were staying at a guest house. In the past 25 days, these persons met many people,” the SP said. “The Bangladeshis also held religious gatherings at a mosque in Kajipur which were attended by hundreds of people,” the senior police official added.

Meanwhile, in Shahjahanpur district, 11 persons including nine foreigners were put in quarantine. “Eleven persons including nine from Thailand and two from Tamil Nadu have been put in a quarantine facility. Their samples have been sent for testing,” the principal of the state medical college Abhay Singh said.

SP Shahjahanpur, Pravin Singh said these people were staying at a guest house here and were found during checking by the police.

