Islamabad: At least 14 undertrial prisoners escaped while being taken to Adiala Jail in Pakistan’s Punjab province, a media report said Tuesday.

Police managed to capture four of the prisoners, while search operations are underway to trace the remaining 10, the Express Tribune reported.

The incident occurred Monday when 36 undertrial prisoners were being escorted to jail after their court appearance at Kahuta tehsil court near Rawalpindi.

When the prison van reached Chakian area within the jurisdiction of Sihala Police Station in Islamabad, the escort personnel heard shouting and fighting from inside the prisoners’ compartment in the vehicle.

According to police, Sub-Inspector Imtiaz, who was leading the team, opened the prisoners’ compartment to intervene.

At that moment, some of the inmates allegedly threw red chilli powder into the eyes of the police personnel before fleeing in different directions, police said.

Four of the fleeing prisoners were immediately overpowered and taken back into custody, while 10 others managed to escape, the report said.