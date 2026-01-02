Balasore: Police arrested three persons, including a woman, after 140 gm of brown sugar was seized from their possession in Odisha’s Balasore district, an officer said Friday.

Based on credible information, police conducted a raid at Ambaliatha chak under Jaleswar police station limit, and three persons were apprehended with brown sugar, the officer said.

The market value of the seized contraband is Rs 14 lakh, police said.

One motorcycle, two mobile phones and Rs 10,000 cash were seized from their possession, and further investigation is underway, the officer added.