New Delhi: As many as 1,450 government schools in Odisha have internet connection through broadband services, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed the Lok Sabha.

Responding to a written question regarding internet connectivity in government-run schools across the country, the Union Minister informed the Lower House that under the BharatNet programme, the CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) set up by the Ministry of Electronics & IT, has been assigned the task of providing Fibre To The Home (FTTH) connectivity to government institutions including schools. Pradhan said that 1,19,581 government schools have been connected with internet across the country.

“This project is for providing internet connection to government schools in respective gram panchayats (GPs). The School Education departments of the respective state governments have appointed district-wise nodal officers for effective implementation of the project,” the Union Minister said.

He said that out of the targeted 1,20,392 gram panchayats in this phase, a total of 1,18,649 have been made service ready.

“As part of the BharatNet project, the last mile connectivity, through Wi-Fi or any other suitable broadband technology, internet services are to be provided in a phased manner in the gram panchayats in the country,” Pradhan said.