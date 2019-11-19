Bhubaneswar: As many as 15.65 lakh cases are pending in different courts in the state, Law Minister Pratap Jena told the Assembly Tuesday.

Replying to a written question in the House, the minister said that while 14,14,745 cases are pending in the lower courts till October 31 this year, 1,50,938 cases are pending in the Orissa High Court.

Jena said the Orissa HC is taking necessary steps for disposal of the pending cases.

Replying to another written question, the minister said as many as 21,659 cases are pending for 10 to 20 years and 3,796 cases are under trial for over 20 years in the HC.

While 14 judges’ posts are lying vacant in the HC, 25 district judges, 34 senior civil judges and 89 civil judges’ posts are lying vacant in the state, said Jena.

He said the government is taking steps to fill the vacant posts in the lower courts.