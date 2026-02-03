Berhampur: Fifteen accused, including former legislator Bikram Kumar Panda, appeared before the court of District and Sessions Judge Ashanta Kumar Das Monday in connection with the murder of Berhampur-based lawyer and BJP leader Pitabas Panda.

The case was earlier committed from the Berhampur sub-divisional judicial magistrate (SDJM) court and subsequently transferred to the district court, which had scheduled the hearing for Monday. Accordingly, 14 accused, including Bikram, who are lodged in Berhampur Circle Jail, were produced before the court. Former Berhampur mayor Shibashankar Das, also known as Pintu, who is lodged in Phulbani jail, was also brought to court under tight security.

Another accused in the case, BJD leader Madan Dalai, could not appear as he was reportedly unwell.

“The district judge has fixed February 6 as the next date for the appearance of all accused,” defence counsel Deepak Pattnaik said.

Pitabas was shot dead at close range on the night of October 6, 2025, near Baikunthanagar Chhak in Berhampur.

Police had arrested a total of 16 persons — Bikram, Pintu, BJD leader Dalai, BJD corporator Malay Bisoyi, Shunyachandra Dash, Sunil Hota, Uma Bisoyi, Kurupati Bhuyan, Chintu Pradhan, Bipin Swain, Simanchal Nayak, Kunda Kumar, Shishupal Kumar Paswan, Jogi Rout, Rajendra Sahu and Kalucharan Bhuyan.

Earlier, the accused had moved the court seeking bail, but their pleas were rejected, Pattnaik said.