Bhubaneswar: Heavy to very heavy downpour is likely to occur in Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput and Malkangiri districts Monday therefore they have been issued ‘orange warning’, a bulletin of regional centre of India Meteorological Department here stated.

Similarly, the centre has issued ‘yellow warning’ to 11 districts. The districts that are expected to be lashed are Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Nabarangpuri, Puri, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Boudh and Bhadrak.

Sunday, Malkangiri recorded highest 70mm rainfall, followed by 49mm recorded in Keonjhar, 46mm in Koraput, 30.7mm in Puri, 24mm in Angul, 20.4mm in Cuttack, 14.8mm in Baripada, 7mm in Daringbadi and 6.6mm in Bhubaneswar.

Bhawanipatna, Talcher, Jharsuguda, Gopalpur, Paradip, Balasore and Chandbali also experienced shower, IMD sources said adding that another low pressure is expected July 31.

Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Angul and Dhenkanal are the districts likely to witness heavy downpour that day. The intensity of rainfall is expected to increase from August 1.

