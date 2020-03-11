Balasore: As many as 15 persons fell ill and were hospitalised after consuming tea at a wedding feast in Balasore district Wednesday.

Sources said that the victims, who were part of a wedding feast at Ranasinghpur village under Bhograi block in the district, were served tea. After consumption of the tea, they complained of uneasiness and nausea.

They were rushed to the Jaleswar Community Health Centre (CHC) and were later shifted to the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital after their health deteriorated. The health of one is reportedly critical according to hospital authorities.

The person who had prepared the beverage had apparently put pesticide instead of tea in the milk, it was learnt.

PNN