Patna: Around 15 employees were injured, including eight seriously, in an explosion at a wing of the Barauni oil refinery in Bihar’s Begusarai district Thursday, officials said.

The injured persons are admitted in Barauni refinery hospital and a private hospital. Eight of them are battling for their lives.

“A section of the refinery was shut for the last one month. The operation of the section was launched on Tuesday. Things were going smoothly for the last two days until a massive explosion at around 12 noon on Thursday,” senior refinery official E.D. Shukla said.

“We have stopped all kinds of production at this facility. The rescue operation is currently underway. We are ascertaining that no one is trapped inside. Human movement inside the facility is completely stopped. Only expert engineers will be allowed to inspect the affected area later to find out the reason of the incident,” he added.

IANS