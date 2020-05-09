Udala: Left jobless and without essential supplies amid the ongoing lockdown, as many as 15 migrant workers from Jharkhand who were employed at a construction site in Odisha have started an arduous journey back home.

With public transport out of bounds, these men have set out on this over 400-kilometre journey on foot.

According to a source, these migrant labourers were engaged at the construction site of Oupada irrigation canal project in Balasore district. They started walking for their homeland Thursday morning and reached Udala of Mayurbhanj district Friday evening.