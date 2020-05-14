Angul: In a road mishap as many as 15 migrant workers hailing from Keonjhar district sustained injuries as the van in which they were returning collided with a tree near Solapada in Angul district in the wee hours of Thursday.

Sources said that the 15 migrant workers were stranded in Palasa of Andhra Pradesh due to the nationwide lockdown. They were returning to their village Purunakot in Keonjhar district.

However, due to darkness the driver failed to navigate the road due to which he lost his control over the wheel and rammed the vehicle into a tree leaving them injured.

Locals in the nearby area rescued the injured and admitted them to Angul District Headquarters hospital.

PNN