Bhubaneswar: Assets worth crores of rupees, including 15 high-value plots and two multi-storeyed buildings, were found Tuesday during searches at the properties of a government engineer in Odisha, officials said.

The searches were conducted by the Odisha Vigilance at seven locations in Sambalpur, Cuttack, Balasore and Malkangiri districts linked to Padmalochan Nayak, executive engineer with the Command Area Development Authority (CADA), Sambalpur Division, they said.

The searches were launched on allegations that Nayak possessed assets beyond his known sources of income, they added.

Four DSP-rank officers, 13 inspectors and seven ASIs carried out the searches.

Besides the plots and buildings, a total of Rs 3.45 lakh in cash, and currency notes from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bahrain and the United States were recovered, officials said.

An excavator, three four-wheelers and a two-wheeler were also found, they said.

Officials said details of bank and postal deposits, as well as other investments, were being verified.

Nayak joined government service in July 1991 as a junior agriculture engineer with a salary of Rs 2,600. He was promoted as assistant agriculture engineer in 2007, assistant executive engineer in 2019 and executive engineer in December 2023.

He has since been posted with CADA’s Sambalpur Division, officials said.