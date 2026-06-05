Keonjhar: As many as 15 women secured licences for foreign liquor retail outlets in a lottery draw conducted by the district administration in Keonjhar Thursday. The lottery was held at the Darbar Hall of the Keonjhar Collectorate in the presence of Collector Vishal Singh.

ADM Mandardhar Mahalik conducted the draw blindfolded to ensure transparency. A total of 56 liquor shop licences were allotted through the lottery process. Of the 56 successful applicants, 15 were women, drawing considerable public attention.

The administration received 1,163 applications for the 56 retail liquor outlets. Each applicant deposited a non-refundable earnest money amount of Rs 3 lakh. The process generated revenue of Rs 34.89 crore for the state government. The successful applicants will also be required to deposit four months’ advance licence fees for their respective liquor shops as per the prescribed monthly rate before the licences are issued.