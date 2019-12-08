Sharjah: A 15-year-old Indian girl died after falling from the 10th floor of a building in Sharjah, police said. An official said Saturday that police were investigating if the incident that took place Friday was a case of suicide, reports Gulf News.

The girl was reportedly a student at an Indian school in Sharjah.

On being alerted, police and paramedics arrived at the scene to find the girl had suffered serious injuries from the fall, the official said. She was transferred to Kuwaiti Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.