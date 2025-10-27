Bhubaneswar: In a major step to promote public awareness on cyber security, Odisha Police has deployed 16 Cyber Raths (awareness vans) across urban and rural areas of the state. These specially designed vans, equipped with LED panels, display informative videos on cyber safety—drawing keen interest, especially from students, and significantly increasing awareness and enthusiasm among the public. According to Odisha Police sources, more than 2.5 lakh citizens have so far participated in various awareness activities, including rallies, seminars, workshops, and public meetings held across districts, contributing to the creation of a safer cyber environment in the state.

The Cyber Rath campaign was launched October 18, 2025, by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, where 16 awareness vans were flagged off to mark the beginning of the initiative. All 34 Police Districts of Odisha are actively participating in the campaign, organising diverse awareness programmes in both urban and rural areas. Over 50 inaugural events have already been conducted, along with workshops in schools, colleges, and public spaces. Pamphlets containing key information on cyber safety are being distributed at prominent locations, while LED screens on the vans continuously play educational videos on cyber security. In Puri district, a walkathon was organised to promote cyber awareness, drawing participation from thousands of citizens.

Similarly, in Mayurbhanj, a large-scale cybersecurity event featured street plays by local artistes that effectively conveyed cyber safety messages and drew enthusiastic public participation. In Balasore district, more than 20,000 participants took part in cyber awareness programmes — the highest among all districts — while Kalahandi and Sambalpur reported participation of over 15,000 and 12,000 citizens respectively. These initiatives have received an overwhelming public response and appreciation for the proactive steps taken by Odisha Police in ensuring cyber safety across the state.