Beijing: At least 16 people have died and 36 others were reported missing after a flash flood in north-western China, state media said Thursday.

The flash floods occurred Wednesday evening in the mountains in Datong county near the city of Xining in Qinghai province, after heavy rainfall, reports dpa news agency citing state media.

The downpours triggered landslides that blocked and diverted rivers, affecting more than 6,000 people in two townships and six villages, the report said.

The authorities mobilised around 2,000 rescue workers, including police officers, paramilitary units, emergency services and government officials, for recovery efforts.

Qinghai province has declared the second-highest alert level in its four-tier emergency and disaster response system, state media reported.