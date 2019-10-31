Bhubaneswar: DGP Bijay Kumar Sharma Thursday took the salute of the second batch of DSP-rank officers at the passing out parade held at the Biju Patnaik State Police Academy (BPSPA) here Thursday.

16 DSPs took oath to serve the nation in the function.

“These DSP-probationers joined BPSPA in July 2017 for undergoing two years of basic course training. They were imparted training on the subjects like Criminal Major Acts (IPC, CrPC, Indian Evidence Act), special and local laws, Criminology, Crime Prevention, Police in Modern India, Traffic and Security, Investigation and Trial methods, Human Behaviour and Relationship Management and Jurisprudence and Legal concepts and Constitution of India,” said DGP Sharma.

DGP also said that the BPSPA, established by the Government of Odisha, came into force March 5, 2005 in Bhubaneswar. It is one of the most premier training centres in the country. It imparts quality training to trainee officers by providing them required knowledge and the skills to face the challenges that they are likely to encounter in their field assignments.

BPSPA was ranked first among the police academies in the eastern zone by New Delhi based Bureau of Police Research and Development in 2008.

PNN