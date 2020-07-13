Cuttack: As many as 16 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Cuttack city under CMC area Monday.

Among the new cases, six cases were reported from institutional quarantine centres, two were home quarantine cases and eight contracted the virus locally.

The local cases were detected from various places under CMC including a 53-year old male from CDA Sec 10, a 33-year-old male from Roxy Lane, Badambadi, a 45-year-old male from Odia Bazar, and three men and two women from Rausapatna.

After the fresh detection, the city’s tally has gone up to 264. Of them, 128 patients are undergoing treatment at different COVID-19 hospitals and 134 have recovered from the disease. Two persons have so far died due to the pandemic disease.

The two home quarantine cases are from Dagarpada near Gopal Sahi and another is from Shanti Vihar near Kanika Road.

PNN