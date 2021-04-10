Rairangpur: As many as 16 inmates of Rairangpur sub-jail in Mayurbhanj district have tested positive for coronavirus.

The jail inmates testing positive for the virus has been a cause of concern for the district administration.

Sources said that a total of 26 swab samples were sent for test and of them, reports of 16 came out to be positive.

As part of their exercises to check the further spread of the virus in the sub-jail, the authorities have taken several steps. First of all, the infected inmates have been kept in isolation. Sanitisation of the cells are learnt to be carried out. Other COVID-19 guidelines are being followed as usual.

Notably, Mayurbhanj district reported 26 fresh cases in the last 24 hours ending Saturday 9:00 am, taking the caseload to 14,627.

Of them, 14,351 have already recovered from the disease and 183 are active cases.

