Beijing: Sixteen people trapped in a coal mine in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality were killed Sunday due to the presence of excessive levels of carbon monoxide, official media reported. The bodies are being brought out from the coal mine, said officials.

The incident happened when the burning belts in the mine caused the carbon monoxide to exceed safety limit, trapping 17 people inside, state-run ‘Xinhua’ news agency reported. A 75-member rescue team has entered the mine and 30 medical workers have rushed to the scene, the report said.

One person who survived the accident was rushed to the hospital, ‘CGTN TV’ reported.

The excessive levels of carbon monoxide were detected in the mine at around midnight, officials informed.

The accident occurred at the Songzao coal mine in Qijiang district. The mine belongs to a local energy company, according to the district government.