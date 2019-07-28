Bhawanipatna (Odisha): A 16-year-old girl in Odisha’s Kalahandi district has alleged that her uncle raped her while she was asleep, a police officer said.

The girl, who had moved with her aunt and uncle after joining college at Mukhiguda town in the district, lodged a complaint with Jaipatna police station Saturday, claiming that she was raped July 25.

The accused has been detained and a case registered under various sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act, said Susanna Kumar Sahu, the inspector in-charge (IIC) of Jaipatna Police Station.

The teenager was presented before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Bhawnipatna, which sent her to a shelter home, he said.

More details will be available in the case after her medical report arrives, the IIC added.

PTI