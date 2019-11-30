Bhubaneswar: Odisha police have arrested 160 people for riding and driving under the influence of alcohol in last 24 hours. The arrests were made following a massive crackdown launched in several parts of the state under Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, DGP Satyajit Mohanty said Saturday.

DGP Mohanty said, of the 160 persons arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, highest 27 are from Ganjam.

A motorcyclist was also fined Rs 10,000 on the charges of drunk driving in Banki town of Cuttack district. He was caught during a vehicle check conducted by RTO and Banki police near Jatamundia square Saturday. The accused biker was detained at Banki police station till last reports came in.

The police have launched a special drive to detect drunk drivers on the national and state highways as per the provisions of section 185/202 of MV (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera Saturday informed that despite relaxations for three months, strict enforcement against dangerous and life-threatening actions will continue from December 1.

