Bhubaneswar: An eight-member team of the 16th Finance Commission headed by Arvind Panagariya Tuesday began its four-day visit to Odisha to hold discussions with state government officials and receive memoranda from the administration.

The commission members will have detailed discussions with state authorities before finalising its report, officials said.

According to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the state government has prepared a memorandum with a demand of Rs 12,56,148 crore during the next five financial years. The proposal regarding the state’s demand was earlier approved by the state cabinet.

The Finance Commission will recommend the Union government on the share of taxes to be given to states, including Odisha, in the next five years beginning from April 1, 2026.

The 15th Finance Commission (FC) headed by NK Singh had recommended a transfer of Rs 2.22 lakh crore to Odisha for five years from 2021 to 2026, against the state’s demand of Rs 8.24 lakh crore.

However, sources said the state this time is likely to urge the 16th Finance Commission to give special emphasis to Odisha to achieve the ambitious goals of ‘Vikasit Odisha’ by 2036.

The state is also likely to demand special allocation under disaster management and capital outlay for creating vital infrastructures in Odisha, the officials said.

After their arrival, the Finance Commission chairman and members visited the Odisha State Tribal Museum and Kalinga Stadium.

During their visit to the museum, they saw tribal ornaments, bracelets, waist cords, and others at the special “Abhushan” (decorative) centre.

“They were impressed by tribal handlooms, furniture, dokra crafts and various paintings. They watched a documentary on the culture, traditions and lifestyle of the tribals in the auditorium and expressed happiness by seeing the world of the tribal community, the tribal housing complex,” an official, accompanying the team, said.

According to him, the Finance Commission team also appreciated the efforts of the state government to protect and preserve tribals’ traditions, art and artefacts.

Later, the team visited the Kalinga Stadium and saw the Sports Science Centre, Biomechanics Lab, Spin Studio, Para Athlete Performance Center, and several other facilities.

Apart from Panagariya, Finance Commission members Ajay Narayan Jha, Annie George Mathew, Manoj Panda, Economic Advisor Prashant Kumar Panda, Joint Director Priya Sarraf, Deputy Directors Manshi Gupta and Shikha Singh visited the places.

The Finance Commission members are scheduled to visit Dhauli Gram Panchayat, Konark and Puri on Wednesday.

PTI