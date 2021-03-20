Cuttack: At least 17 more students of a private college in Cuttack tested positive for COVID-19 infection Friday afternoon. With this, the total number of infected persons in the college reached 42.

It is pertinent to mention here that 25 students of the same college had earlier tested positive Wednesday and Thursday.

Contact tracing of the COVID-19 infected students will be carried out Saturday as per the safety protocols issued by state Health department, following the incident. The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) authorities will conduct rapid antigen tests in the college.

“In order to prevent any spread of COVID-19 infection, the CMC authorities have put the students who tested positive under quarantine at college hostel,” CMC health officer Satyabrat Mohapatra said.

On the other hand, the college and its hostels have been shut down for the next ten days starting from Wednesday. Cuttack district administration took the measure to prevent any probable spread.

PNN