Bhawanipatna: A 17-year-old girl belonging to Kalahandi district was rescued from Kanpur station in Uttar Pradesh by the police. Along with the Odia girl, the alleged trafficker, a woman from West Bengal, was arrested. Success was achieved at the Kanpur station through a multi-state operation that was no less than a thriller flick.

Sangita Malakar (27), a resident of Nadia in West Bengal, and the girl from Dharamgarh became friends on social media. They got emotionally involved over a period of time and subsequently went into a relationship. This information was given by the police here Tuesday.

The girl went missing September 17, following which her parents lodged a complaint. The police then launched investigation said Chandra Sekhar Sabar, the IIC of Dharamgarh police station. The Cyber Cell of the police tracked the mobile phone of the girl and located it to Nadia.

A police team from Dharamgarh then went to Nadia. However, by that time the woman and the girl were already on the way to Jaipur by train.

The team then informed the Railway Protection Force (RPF), which detained them at Kanpur September 27. The two were brought back Monday to Dharamgarh, Sabar stated. Preliminary investigations suggested that the woman was planning to force the girl into prostitution, he added.

The girl has been sent home, informed Sabar and added that further investigation is underway.