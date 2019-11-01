Kuanrmunda: An 18-year old girl was left battling for life after she was gangraped by three youths at a dense forest near Khukhuntubahal village under this police outpost limits in Sundargarh district, police said Thursday.

The survivor lost her sense after she was raped by the three youths all through the night. Later, the accused dumped her and fled. The girl after regaining consciousness somehow managed to reach her home and narrated her ordeal before her family members. The family lodged a complaint with Kuanrmunda police.

The matter came to the fore after a complaint was lodged in Kuanrmunda police outpost Wednesday. Police registered a case and arrested the three youths during a raid at Karlabuda village Thursday.

The accused were identified as Bijay Oram (25), Ranjit Toppo (26) and Sanjit Toppo (27) in the village under Dumerjor panchayat under this police limits. A medical examination was conducted on the accused and the survivor. Later, police admitted her to Rourkela Government Hospital for treatment as her condition turned critical following the incident.

Police said the accused lured the girl to Kuanrmunda on certain pretext. Later, they took her to a jungle near Khukhuntubal village where the three took turns on her. They dumped her and fled after she lost sense.

PNN