Sambalpur: Owing to obstacles in land acquisition and other reasons, Anganwadi centres could not be constructed in the area under Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC).

This will be solved soon as 182 Anganwadi centres are to be built in Hirakud, Burla, Dhankauda and Maneswar areas under the SMC.

Since the SMC is delaying the construction of these centres, Collector Shubham Saxena has pressed the responsibility of construction of the centres on Maneswar and Dhankauda blocks.

Dhankauda BDO Basanta Hati informed that the construction process had already been started by the block administration. As many as 94 Anganwadi centres are to be built by Dhankauda block administration, he added.

The Maneswar block administration will undertake the construction of another 88 centres. Dhankauda block administration has started construction of 50 centres.

Roofs have already been completed in some of those places. Now, steps are being taken to complete the constructions as soon as possible by employing more labourers in the projects.

The centres will be handed over to the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) department post completion within 2 months. A few of the sites have issues related to land acquisition.

The local tehsildar has been informed about these problems. Constructions will kick-start once the land is cleared by the tehsil. There is utmost necessity of co-operation of the local populace.

The tehsildar has equested them not to oppose or hinder the construction of these Anganwadi centres for the sake of the welfare of their own children.

It is pertinent to mention that, a sum of Rs 7 lakh has been allocated for construction of each of these centres. These centres will include verandah, class rooms, store room and a kitchen.

PNN