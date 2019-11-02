Baripada/Sajnagad: As the sanctuaries opened Friday, 183 tourists visited Similipal sanctuary in Mayurbhanj and Kuldiha sanctuary in Balasore.

Reports from Baripada said, 134 tourists including three Kashmiris in 21vehicles entered the sanctuary through Pithabata and Kaliani entry points on the first day of its reopening, the official said. 30 tourists entered through Jashipur gate and 104 through Lulunga gate.

Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) Field Director Amitabh Brahma said steps are being taken to maintain the pollution-free environment inside the park and the use of polythene has already been prohibited. Forest officers of the sanctuary welcomed tourists by giving them flower bouquets.

He said vegetarian food, prepared by local eco-development committees, has been made available this year for tourists who visit the national park during the day. Tourists will not be allowed to enter into the park with non-vegetarian food, Pithabata Range Officer Ugrasen Jena said.

Arrangements for night stay inside the sanctuary have been made for visitors at some places such as Kumari, Gudugudia, Ramatirtha, Barehipani and Jamuani but they have to book online to avail the services, officials said.

The entry permits will be issued between 6 am and 9 am and day tourists are asked to leave the sanctuary area by 5 pm every day, they said.

Spread over 2,750 square kilometres, Similipal Tiger Reserve houses a range of flora and fauna, waterfalls, lush green meadows and species of mammals, birds, reptiles, which draw tourists across the world during November-May every year. Sighting of black tigers in this sanctuary is also an attraction for them.

With additional amenities being in place, more visitors are expected to visit the sanctuary this year, Brahma said. Last year, 30,092 tourists along with 30 foreigners had visited the national park.

On other hand, forest officials of Kuladiha sanctuary welcomed 49 tourists by offering them bouquets and sweets as the sanctuary opened at 12 noon Friday.

Assistant Conservator of Forest Tapan Kumar Parida opened the sanctuary gate for the tourists. Jodachua forester Parmanada Nayak, Kuladiha forester Naresh Sing and members of Sabujabahini were present in the ceremony.

Gohirivhol Natures Park in the sanctuary is made more attractive by the forest authorities so that tourists can enjoy the nature’s beauty within the park.

One of the tourists said Rishia dam, Rishia Natures Camp and appetizing food in the sanctuary are the major attractions for them.

The sanctuary authorities have fixed entry fee at Rs 40. If a tourist carries a camera with him he has to pay Rs 40 more while entry fee for a four-wheeler has been fixed at Rs 100.

As more tourists are expected to visit the park this year, the authorities are expecting to mop up more revenues.