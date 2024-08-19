Welcome to money and health Rashifal today, where horoscope gives you glimpses into your future through zodiac signs and rules of astrology. Our expert astrologers have analyzed the stars and aligned the cosmos to provide accurate predictions for all zodiac signs, including Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Discover what the celestial bodies have in store for you and make informed decisions based on astrology, horoscope, and your specific zodiac sign.

Aries: You will find work to be very stressful today. However, it will not prevent you from taking shots at your opponents. You are thoughtful, but can be cunning too. People would have gauged it by now. Ganesha advises you to go ahead nevertheless.

Taurus: This is a day when you will be dying to share your thoughts and feelings with someone near and dear. You will be extremely effective in communicating your ideas and emotions and will thus develop greater closeness and intimacy with your loved one. The time spent with your sweetheart will be full of love and warmth. With Ganesha’s blessings you won’t feel the slightest distress or discomfort today.

Gemini: Your mind will be seized with tension on some account. You will be nervous and uneasy as a result. A grave illness may strike some member of your family. However, things should ease out during the later part of the day, says Ganesha.

Cancer: You may make a switch to a new job or get a job offer that you don’t want to deny, predicts Ganesha. You are likely to go on a shopping spree and spend lavishly. In the evening, you will be spending your time and money on your loved ones.

Leo: You will complete your tasks courageously today. You will have the patience to wait for the fruits of your labour to fall into your lap, so as to say. You will redo those tasks that you are unable to complete to your expectations. Owing to this attitude of yours, you do not need to worry about a thing, says Ganesha.

Virgo: You will feel very agitated about some prickly issues today. Ganesha says there is a likelihood of your joining some sort of a course to improve your personality. There is also a possibility of an intimate conversation leading up to some carnal enjoyment.

Libra: Ganesha says you will be in a nostalgic frame of mind and will love to remember the good memories of the past today. You will be able to sit with like-minded people and will discuss and share your ideas and thoughts. You will share your thoughts on varied topics like philosophy religion etc. Ganesha says it is time you focus on the present and remain joyous instead of trying to think about the past or future.

Scorpio: Ganesha has lot of surprises in store for you today. It’s your time to slowly unravel the mystery, He says. The ball is in your court when it comes to business meetings and professional discussions. Your sense of humour is likely to cast a magic spell on everyone around you, today.

Sagittarius: A day full of highs and lows, predicts Ganesha. Heaps of work is likely to keep you on toes today. You experience a stressful day at work. In the evening, you may spend quality time with your beloved and treasure small joys of life.

Capricorn: If you are holding an authoritative position at work, today is your day, feels Ganesha. Sincere efforts and honesty will not make the current projects cross finishing line, but also fetch you appreciation and rewards from one and all. Those in the fields other than government, will win the confidence of superiors and may discuss confidential subjects with them.

Aquarius: The day will kick start with you deciding to opt for higher education or a personality development course. If you are a businessman or associated with finance, it will be a favourable day for you, foresees Ganesha. Throughout the day, you will be occupied with one or the other thing but you will not be complaining.

Pisces: You need to control the vortex of emotions swirling through you. Your savage mood swings could have a bearing on vital decisions you need to take today. You need to guard against being emotional, be more calculative in your dealings, and think lesser about chasing after money, says Ganesha.

PNN & Agencies