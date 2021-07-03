Alirajpur: In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old girl was tied to a tree and beaten brutally by her family members in a tribal village in Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to reports, the girl was dragged by her hair and then tied to a tree and beaten brutally. Her only fault was that she had left her husband’s house and had gone to her relative’s place without informing her parents.

The video of this incident has now gone viral on the social media. The incident took place on June 28 in Bada Futa Talab village under Bori police station.

The 19-year-old tribal girl was married three months ago in Bhootkhedi village. But she ran away from her husband’s house and went to a relative’s place. Her parents thought this could affect their social standing. When she returned, they grabbed her by the hair, dragged her, tied her to a tree and then beat her mercilessly. Her father and cousin brother are seen beating her in the video. The girl can be seen pleading for mercy, but no one came to her rescue.

The police took note of the incident when the video went viral on the social media and have now registered a case. Additional Superintendent of Police Bittu Sehgal told reporters that a case has been registered against the girl’s father and three brothers.

All the accused have been arrested.