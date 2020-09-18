Cuttack: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education announced Friday the first selection merit list of Plus-II courses for the academic year 2020-21 at 11.00am, Friday.

In the Arts stream the highest cut-off was obtained by Ravenshaw (Junior) College at 72.5 per cent, followed by Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar (BJB) Junior College and Government Junior College, Rourkela at 67.8 per cent.

Similarly, for admission into +2 Commerce courses, Ravenshaw Junior college again grabbed the highest cut-off mark at 75.83 per cent, followed by Government Junior College, Rourkela at 75.5 percent, and BJB Junior College at 74 per cent.

Ravenshaw Junior college also again topped the cut-off list for Plus-II science stream. The cut-off percentage of the college was set at 89 per cent, followed by BJB Junior College at 88.6 per cent and Nilakantha Nagar Saraswati Sisu Mandir, Berhampur at 86.67 per cent.

For the detailed cut-off list of other colleges students can check on website of Student Academic Management System (SAMS) https://samsodisha.gov.in/Juniorweb.aspx.

PNN