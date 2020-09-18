Koraput: Impressed by the melodious voice of a tribal girl from Chintaguda village in Koraput district, actress Varsha Priyadarshini has come forward to help her achieve her dreams.

Teenager Namita Melka has a very sweet voice and it became apparent after a video of her went viral on various social media platforms. In the video she is heard singing a popular song from the film ABCD 2.

Varsha stumbled upon the video and she could not help but appreciate the young girl’s extraordinary talent. She took to Twitter and shared Namita’s video on micro-blogging platform.

“What a magical voice she has, God gifted talent… My sincere prayers and blessings to dear little sister Namita for her bright future… Talent should not be hidden… I would like to be a small part in her journey to help and inspire her to achieve dreams. Be successful and set an example for all other young talents who wish to fulfill their own dreams,” Varsha wrote.

“I would like to take an initiative to start Namita’s career with a Jagannath Bhajan, with Sangeet Guru’s guidance. God bless you dear Namita. Believe in yourself and be unstoppable. We all are with you … Jay Jagannath,” the actress added.

Namita hails from a tribal daily-wager’s family. She has never had the chance to train properly. In spite of all hindrances, she has managed to impress all with her singing prowess and now after her videos went viral a number of doors are opening up for her.

Apart from singing in her native language ‘Kui’, the youngster is adept at rendering both Odia and Hindi songs as well. It was her teacher Bansidhar Halwa who helped her voice to reach thousands. Now, Melka is getting accolades from all quarters. She is enjoying the adulation as it inspires her.

Recently, Koraput district Collector Madhusudan Mishra paid a visit to Namita’s house and provided her with some financial assistance. Namita later disclosed that she would use the amount to purchase a television for her family.

