Chennai: England reached 119/5 in their second innings at tea on the fourth day of the first Test against India, extending their overall lead to 360 runs here Monday.

Ollie Pope (18) and Jos Buttler (14) were batting at the break.

It was a fruitful session for the hosts, who picked up four wickets.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who dismissed opener Rory Burns earlier in the day, snared Dominic Sibley (16) and Ben Stokes (7) while pacers Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah accounted for Daniel Lawrence (18) and skipper Joe Root (40) respectively.

shant became the sixth Indian and third pacer from the country to take 300 wickets in Test cricket when he dismissed Lawrence.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 337 all out in 95.5 overs (Rishabh Pant 91, Washington 85 not out, Cheteshwar Pujara 73, Dom Bess 4/76, Jofra Archer 2/75)

England: 578 and 119/5 in 27 overs (Joe Root 40, Ollie Pope 18 batting; Ravichandran Ashwin 3/49)

PTI