Panaji: A 45-year-old passenger from Bhatkal in Karnataka, who had arrived in Goa on Saturday from Dubai by air has been detained and 2.1 kg gold has been seized, an official statement issued by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said.

“The accused Akbar Abubakar has been detained. 18 gold biscuits weighing 2.1 kg worth Rs. 97 lakh has been seized from him,” the statement said.

“He had travelled to Goa’s Dabolim international airport from Dubai by air,” the statement added.

IANS