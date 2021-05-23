New Delhi: In order to provide employment to the migrant workers returned from various states and others, the state government said that 2.60 crore man-days were generated under the Mahatama Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in the state till May 17.

The state government, in an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, submitted that 2.60 crore man-days were generated till May 17 in fiscal year 2021-22 covering 17.21 lakh individuals. The state government also paid additional wages of Rs 101 over and above the wage rate of Rs 207 notified under MGNREGA in four migration prone districts. Besides, the state government also provided additional 200 days over and above the stipulated 100 days’ work under MGNREGA.

Other than MGNREGA, the state government apprised the apex court that it also floated Mukhya Mantri Karma Tatpara Abhiyan (MUKTA) and 16.11 lakh man-days were generated under the scheme till May 17 and Rs 46.78 crore was paid as wages.

To help the construction workers, the state government said that it distributed Rs 276.54 crore to over 18.43 lakh construction workers.

The government also submitted that it has maintained details of 10,07,330 migrant persons district-wise and block-wise. It also contains the details regarding their skills, educational qualification and work experience etc.

Significantly, the Supreme Court had May 13 asked the Odisha government to apprise the Court specifically about the steps taken by them to resolve the plight of migrant workers, who faced mass exodus in 2020. The apex court had expressed dissatisfaction with state government for not filing its response on the issue and had given 10 days time to the state.

Earlier in June and July last year, the apex court had asked all states to maintain records of all migrant workers arrived at different places in the states. The states were directed to maintain details of all migrant workers, nature of their skills and place of their earlier employment in a pro forma at village, block and district level so that necessary help can be extended to the migrants by state authorities and district authorities. The court had also asked the state governments to set up help desks and counselling centres at block as well as district level to provide all information about government schemes and employment to migrant workers.

