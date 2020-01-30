Bhubaneswar: Two police officers in Odisha were Thursday placed under suspension for gross misconduct, indiscipline and dereliction of duties, a police officer said.

While Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay suspended inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Kankadahada police station, Angul district, SP Jagmohan Meena suspended the sub-inspector of Angul police station over dereliction of duty, the police officer said.

The IIC of Kankadahada police station, Pramod Kumar Lenka, was placed under suspension with immediate effect, DGP Abhay said.

During the period of suspension, Lenka will remain under the disciplinary control of inspector general of police (IGP) of north central region in Talcher, he said.

Lenka allegedly did not register a case of a woman who was allegedly assaulted by people.

On the other hand, Arakhita Sethi was suspended by the SP of Angul for allegedly framing weak charges against an accused and not providing proper evidence of the case to the court.

The SP, Jagmohan Meena, initiated action against Sethi for negligence in investigation and failing to submit a probe report before the court.

Sethi was investigating a firearm case. Earlier, the police had forwarded one Bapi alias Satyajit Pradhan, 33, to court after three guns and nine live bullets were seized from him.

The accused Bapi, however, could obtain bail because the police did not submit evidence in support of the allegation.

DIG Narasingha Bhol and SP probed the reasons behind police failure in submitting evidence following which Sethi was suspended, police sources said.