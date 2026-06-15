Daspalla: Police Sunday arrested two persons in connection with the stone-pelting incident targeting the official vehicle of Daspalla Block Development Officer (BDO) Sarat Chandra Mallik. The accused were identified as Sukanta Behera, 25, and Rabi Bhoi, 40.

Acting on information that the duo had returned to their village, police conducted a raid and apprehended them. According to police, the incident occurred Friday when Mallik was returning from Nachhipur village after attending official work. His vehicle came under a stone attack on the Nachhipur road. The driver sustained minor injuries, while the vehicle’s front windshield was damaged.

Following the incident, the BDO lodged a complaint at Daspalla police station. Police registered a case (145/26) and launched an investigation. The two accused were produced before a local court Sunday. Daspalla IIC Binay Ranjan Parida said the motive behind the attack remains unclear as the accused have not disclosed any reason for pelting stones at the officer’s vehicle.

He said police may seek their remand for further interrogation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident. The investigation is continuing.