Kolkata: In an alarming development, two pavement dwellers who earn their living by begging, have been detected positive for the novel coronavirus infection, officials said.

One of them has been admitted at ID Hospital, Beliaghata, and the other at M R Bangur Hospital.

One of them, aged 40 who lives on a pavement in central Kolkata’s Bowbazar area, was earlier admitted to NRS Medical College Hospital on April 3. He has now been shifted to ID Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus infection.

The other affected person, who stays in west Kolkata’s Metiabruz area, was admitted in a local hospital on April 1. After testing positive for the dreaded viral disease, the 60 year old is now admitted in M R Bangur hospital.

The state health department is now going all out to find out how they contracted the disease and all those they came in contact with. The process of quarantining those who came in contact with the pavement dwellers is on.