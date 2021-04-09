Bhubaneswar: Two employees of Capital Hospital, a doctor and a health worker have tested positive for COVID-19 even after getting both the doses of the vaccine jab. Hospital officials told Orissa POST that the doctor is working in the Casualty department while the health worker is engaged in the surgery ward.

“Two COVID positive cases were found in our hospital. One was a doctor working in the Casualty department while other one was a paramedical staff engaged in the surgery department. Both of them have been put under quarantine,” Dr Laxmidhar Sahoo, director, Capital Hospital said Friday.

“After the two positive cases, the samples of other staff and patients who came in contact withthem were tested and all reports came out to be negative. The tests were conducted through the Rapid Antigen method,” Sahoo added.

The hospital premises were sanitised after the detection of the two cases. The director said that all preventive measures are been taken to maintain hygiene in the hospital and prevent the spread of the virus.

Sahoo explained as to why the two may have contracted the disease in spite of completing their vaccinations. “Maybe adequate antibodies were not formed to counter the invasion of COVID-19 pathogens,” Sahoo said.

This however, is not the only case where healthcare workers have been infected by the virus even after inoculation. Similar cases have been reported from other states also.