Eatonton (US): A small plane crashed Friday in rural Georgia, killing all five on board, including four members of a Florida family who were traveling to a funeral in Indiana.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills told local news outlets no one survived the afternoon crash about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.

Sills identified the victims as Larry Ray Pruitt, 67, of Morriston, Florida; Shawn Charles Lamont, 41, of Gainesville, Florida; his wife Jody Rae Lamont, 43; and their two children, 6-year-old Jayce and 4-year-old Alice.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Piper PA31-T was flying from Williston, Florida, to Newcastle, Indiana.

Tracy Carter, a Milledgeville resident, told The Union-Recorder he saw a plane circling the area and catch fire. Parts of the plane flew off and landed in the nearby field and he said he heard a loud boom.

Emergency crews responded, putting out flames in a wooded area.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

AP