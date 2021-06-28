Ganjam: In a tragic incident that took place Sunday afternoon, two daily wagers died on the spot after a huge quantity of loose mud and debris fell on them. Sources said that the two remained buried under the debris for over an hour before their bodies were brought out. By that time they had already breathed their last. The incident took place in Phasiguda village near Ghodahada dam in Ganjam district. Three others who were also buried were lucky enough to be rescued alive in the nick of time. They are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital here.

The source said that during construction of a boundary around a pond was underway in Phasiguda when the accident took place. All the five were engaged in the construction work when the debris and mud completely engulfed them.

On being informed, a team of fire services personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the three injured with the help of a JCB machine. The injured were rushed to community health centre (CHC) in Digapahandi.

Local police have registered a case in this connection and launched a probe. The bodies of the deceased were sent to a nearby hospital for post-mortem.

PNN