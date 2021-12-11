Washington: At least two people died and five others seriously injured after a tornado struck a nursing home in the US state of Arkansas, authorities said.

At least 20 people were trapped inside the nursing home Friday after the tornado hit the small town of Monette, Xinhua news agency quoted Craighead County Judge Marvin Day as saying to the local media.

Other buildings in town also suffered damage.

Authorities in Monette issued a state of emergency and told residents to shelter in place, according to local media reports.

Tornado warnings were issued Friday night for multiple counties across northeastern Arkansas, northwest Tennessee and southeast Missouri.